Kolkata get its first Muslim mayor since independence

Firhard Hakim became the mayor of Kolkata. Thus the 94-years-old Kolkata Corporation gets its first Muslim Mayor since independence. Firhard Hakim is now the municipal affairs and urban development minister of West Bengal.

Syed Muhammad Usman, a Bengal Praja Party member, was the last Muslim mayor of Kolkata in undivided Bengal which had comprised of West Bengal and East Bengal (now Bangladesh).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also decided to change the deputy mayor by replacing incumbent Iqbal Ahmad with Atin Ghosh, a Member Mayor-in-Council (MMiC). It was a role reversal in Kolkata corporation as Banerjee had earlier chosen a Hindu mayor and a Muslim deputy mayor.