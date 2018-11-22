Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Injured Alia Bhatt at her House: Video

Nov 22, 2018, 01:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem to be setting new relationship goals for their fans. Alia recently injured herself and was spotted at a clinic for treatment. Accompanying her was her Brahmastra co-actor and boyfriend Ranbir, who made sure to lend her a helping hand. The Barfi actor not only gave her company to the clinic but also visited her at her residence on Wednesday. Pictures from Ranbir’s visit have been shared online.

The couple was rumoured to be planning to tie the knot by 2019. Putting the rumours to rest, Alia recently clarified at the Lux Golden Rose Awards, “If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think a climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it.”

Sridevi-celebrated-Janhvi's-20th-birthday-2017
