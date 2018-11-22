Stephen Devassy reveals how he overcome blood cancer

We all know Stephen Devassy as a musician but we don’t know his life at the age of 12, he was diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer). But with proper treatment and his courage attitude he overcomes it bravely and now he is perfectly alright and he admires everyone.

His life is absolutely an inspiration he even failed in studies and do you know he didn’t even have a degree but we can say that he is one of the most talented musician ever in this world.

Stephan is continuously pursuing his musical journey with many difficulties in life. More than 3000 countries have more than 3,000 shows. Whatever happens in his life he kept his belief and confidence in him. So that he is one among the world most talented one.