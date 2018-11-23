44 new coal blocks located in eastern India

44 new coal blocks are located in eastern India. These blocks are located in the four eastern states of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

The Geological Survey of India informed that it has located these coal blocks spread across West Bengal’s Purulia and Birbhum districts, coal city of Talcher in Odisha, Bihar’s Bhagalpur and Jharkhand’s East Bokaro and south Karanpura. Out of the 44 coal blocks found, around 15 blocks are located in West Bengal.

The ADG of GSI said the estimated coal resource of these 44 new blocks is close to 25,000 million tonnes. He said once the mining starts; it will be a massive boost for the economy of the respective states and the country.

The GSI has done National Geo Chemical Mapping (NGCM) of over 1,82,000 sq km area in the eastern region of the country in the last 10 years to find out the elements which are economically fruitful to the country.