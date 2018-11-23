Aggressive crowd assaults 2 African women in Delhi accusing Cannibalism

Two Tanzanian women were rescue after a aggressive mob assembled outside their homes in Dwarka following rumours that they were cannibals and were kidnapping children. Later, a police while conducting searches in the area, found that two Nigerian men were locked inside a room and rescued them as well, adding, there were rumours about them also being cannibals.

Police said the women were rescued after police received a series of calls informing them that they had an altercation with the locals. Five phone calls were received at the police control room within a span of 41 minutes — between 6.57 pm to 7.38 — pm informing them about the altercation involving the two Tanzanian women in Kakrola area of Dwarka, police said. When police teams reached there, they found that a crowd had gathered in front of the women’s house and allegations were floating around that they had killed a child and eaten his flesh. Police rescued the two women, said a senior police officer.

Subsequently, a sixth call was received at 7.40 pm by a woman who alleged that her 16-year-old son had been kidnapped by the Nigerian men, he said. However, investigations showed that it was a false charge and the caller’s phone was also switched off. While searching the area during the night time, police found the Nigerian nationals locked inside a room, police said. They said they were sleeping when some people came and locked their room from outside. One of them does not possess Indian visa, and will be deported police added.