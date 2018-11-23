Alia Bhatt becomes the first brand ambassador of Uber Eats

Food delivery platform Uber Eats on November 22 announced the appointment of Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador in India, making her the first-ever ambassador of the company globally.

Uber Eats is currently present in 37 cities in India with a strong presence in tier-2 cities.

In a statement, Uber Eats said that this partnership with Alia Bhatt will lay the foundation for a host of brand-interventions in the following year.

“My work hours and plans keep changing, so the freedom and flexibility to get what I’m craving for whenever I want, right at the tap of a button, almost seems magical. I am delighted to be associated with a young, innovative and energetic brand like Uber Eats and I look forward to all the excitement that’s in store with the partnership,” said 25-year-old Alia Bhatt.

Launched in May 2017, Uber Eats has already marked its presence in 37 Indian cities. The company recognises the appetite for food delivery in India and in the last one and a half years, it has emerged to be one of the fastest growing food delivery applications.

This October, Uber Eats entered the virtual restaurant space with Cafe Coffee Day with a menu that focusses on home-style meals. Starting with 10 cafes in Bengaluru, it will soon expand to CCD’s 1,700 restaurants on the basis of user behaviour and order patterns.

According to The Information Magazine, the company’s global revenue between January and April this year was $1.5 billion.