Bollywood celebrities who opted for a Destination Weddings

Nov 23, 2018, 08:44 am IST
Destination-Wedding

When you are a celebrity, there is a public image you have to live up to, especially when there is a wedding on the cards. Right from paparazzi to ardent fans, everyone wants to know the ins-and-outs starting from the wedding card and venue to the guest list and the honeymoon destination.
Over the years, many celebs married their beloved, some in a huge extravagant ceremony, some opted for the private ceremony while some made their D-Day every bit of perfect by choosing a destination wedding option.

Let’s have a look at the Bollywood celebs who opted for a destination wedding:

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan, Bengaluru

Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma, Hyderabad

Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi , Bangkok

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, Goa

Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan, Seychelles

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay, Udaipur

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, Italy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Italy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Italy

