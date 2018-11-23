Recipe

Christmas Special Recipe : Orange Gulab Jamun

Nov 23, 2018, 11:46 pm IST
Ingredients

Khoya(unsweetened)- 1/2 cup
Maida- 1/4 cup
Milk- 1 tsp
Water as needed
Orange Juice- 2 tsp
Orange Food Colour- 2 drops
Sugar- 1 cup
Oil to deep fry

How to Make Orange Gulab Jamun

In a bowl, add khoya, maida, milk, orange food colour, water and knead to a soft dough.
Make small balls out of it and set aside.
Heat oil in a pan and once hot, add the jamun balls and fry till brown.
Make a sugar syrup with water and sugar.
Once it is cooled, add orange juice and mix.
Add the fried jamuns to the syrup and soak till soft.
Serve chilled.

