Christmas Special Recipe : Orange Gulab Jamun

Ingredients

Khoya(unsweetened)- 1/2 cup

Maida- 1/4 cup

Milk- 1 tsp

Water as needed

Orange Juice- 2 tsp

Orange Food Colour- 2 drops

Sugar- 1 cup

Oil to deep fry

How to Make Orange Gulab Jamun

In a bowl, add khoya, maida, milk, orange food colour, water and knead to a soft dough.

Make small balls out of it and set aside.

Heat oil in a pan and once hot, add the jamun balls and fry till brown.

Make a sugar syrup with water and sugar.

Once it is cooled, add orange juice and mix.

Add the fried jamuns to the syrup and soak till soft.

Serve chilled.