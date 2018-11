Christmas Special Recipe : Picnic Punch

Ingredients

6 cups fresh fruits

1 cup Sugar syrup

½ bottle light rum

1 bottle gin

2 bottles dry white wine

½ cup Lemon juice

How to Make Picnic Punch

Put fruit into punch bowl and pour syrup and run over it.

Chill for at least 6 hours.

Remove, and put in large chunks of ice. Pour in gin and wine.

Add lemon juice to taste if desired. Stir to mix.

Let punch stand for 10 minutes before serving.