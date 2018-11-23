Recipe

Christmas Special Recipe : Spicy Fruit Bread Pudding

Nov 23, 2018, 11:43 pm IST
Ingredients

2 tbsp. chilled butter, grated, plus extra for greasing
5 slices whole Wheat bread
½ cup Milk
¾ cup golden Raisins
½ cup diced dried Apricots
½ cup Blueberries
¼ cup dark Brown sugar
½ tsp. allspice
1 tsp. Sunflower seeds
1 egg, beaten
1 cup greek Yoghurt or Crème Fraiche to serve (optional)

How to Make Spicy Fruit Bread Pudding

Lightly grease 4 ramekins.
Break the breads into small chunks and place in a large bowl.
Pour the milk over the bread and let soak for 10-12 minutes.
Add the remaining ingredients and mix well.
Spoon into the prepared ramekins and bake in a preheated oven, at 350 degrees F, for 10-15 minutes, until just golden.
Serve immediately with greek yoghurt or crème fraiche, if desired.

