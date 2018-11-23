Christmas Special Recipe : Spicy Fruit Bread Pudding

Ingredients

2 tbsp. chilled butter, grated, plus extra for greasing

5 slices whole Wheat bread

½ cup Milk

¾ cup golden Raisins

½ cup diced dried Apricots

½ cup Blueberries

¼ cup dark Brown sugar

½ tsp. allspice

1 tsp. Sunflower seeds

1 egg, beaten

1 cup greek Yoghurt or Crème Fraiche to serve (optional)

How to Make Spicy Fruit Bread Pudding

Lightly grease 4 ramekins.

Break the breads into small chunks and place in a large bowl.

Pour the milk over the bread and let soak for 10-12 minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients and mix well.

Spoon into the prepared ramekins and bake in a preheated oven, at 350 degrees F, for 10-15 minutes, until just golden.

Serve immediately with greek yoghurt or crème fraiche, if desired.