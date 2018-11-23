Latest Newscelebrities

Don’t miss the sizzling pics of Internet Sensation Mia Khalifa

Nov 23, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Speculations are rife that Pornhub star Mia Khalifa, who angered jihadists after she indulged in sexual acts garbed as a Muslim, could be leaving the porn industry.

Following the constant threat of Islamic State terrorists, Mia Neelichithra announced she was withdrawing from acting. Mia, who left home in Lebanon and moved to Miami in the US at age 10, moved to Miami and was considered the superstar of the Pong. According to the rating of the website, Mia is ranked first.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa is back to stun her fans with her latest Instagram post wherein she can be seen in a ravishing avatar.

 

Worst undercover cop ever #thewire (?: @kattykatdawgg)

Got tired of the air conditioning while waiting for Metallica so I stepped out for a bite #FestivalLifeIsHard #DeLyxProblem

