Latest NewsBeauty

Galvanic Facial and it’s types

Nov 23, 2018, 11:21 am IST
1 minute read
Galvanic-Facial

Skin therapists call this procedure a ‘non-surgical facelift’ that gives you youthful skin without having to undergo any surgical procedure or poke needles into it. It involves using a low-level current to infuse medication into your skin.

In other words, a galvanic facial uses the medium-amperage direct current to stimulate your skin cells, soften your skin, and drive medicines or creams deep into the layers of your skin. This is done to improve the hydration levels of and blood circulation to your face, thereby making it more radiant. And don’t worry! It’s quite painless – you won’t even feel a thing.

Usually, skin therapists offer two types of galvanic facial:

Iontophoresis: During this procedure, a positively charged gel is applied to your skin. Then, a negative electrode is placed near your shoulder, or you are asked to hold it. Now, a positively charged current is passed through your skin, which helps push the active ingredients applied to your skin deep into the epidermal layers. This dramatically increases the efficacy of all skin products that you use after undergoing this procedure.

Desincrustation: In this process, galvanic current is used to soften and emulsify the keratin and sebum contained in your hair follicles. It is a way to prepare your skin for safe and painless removal of comedones. A manual extraction follows this procedure. This is meant for deep cleansing your skin and softening it at the same time.

Galvanic facial is suitable for all skin types (including sensitive skin). This specialized skin treatment has many benefits.

Tags

Related Articles

Race 3
May 16, 2018, 07:29 am IST

Salman Khan’s RACE-3 official trailer out : Watch Video

Oct 15, 2017, 06:15 pm IST

Four arrested for throwing stone at Australian team’s bus

karnataka-cm-siddaramiah-in-trouble-ahead-of-state-assembly-election
Mar 30, 2018, 07:30 pm IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah in trouble ahead of state assembly election

Jan 12, 2018, 03:56 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: Tips for sexy smooth legs

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close