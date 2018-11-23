Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Government decides to set up domestic Gold Council in India

Nov 23, 2018, 09:51 pm IST
The Government has decided to set up a domestic Gold Council in India. Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said this while inaugurating the 2nd Edition of India Gold and Jewellery Summit in New Delhi.

India is the largest consumer of gold and also one of the main importers. There are huge opportunities in the global market to push exports of gold jewellery, the minister said. “We are the largest consumer of gold. There is a huge number of artisans. So we have decided to set up the Domestic Gold Council. it will have representations from all stakeholders including artisans, traders, miners, and purifiers,” the minister said. Prabhu underlined the need for an integrated Gold policy to address all the issues in a holistic way.

