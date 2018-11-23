Ingredients Of Bedmi Puri With Raseele Aloo

For the Puri stuffing:

200 gram Urad dal

3 nos Green chillies

5 gram Ginger

2-gram Asafoetida

2-gram Red chilli powder

8-gram Coriander powder

2 gram Jeera powder

1 gram Aamchur powder

4-gram Garam masala powder

40-gram Coriander, chopped

45 ml Cooking oil

For the dough:

480 gram Atta

120-gram Semolina (Rawa)

2 gram Salt

15 gram Oil

For the Raseele Aloo:

500 gram Potato quarters (boiled)

150-gram Tomatoes, chopped

150-gram Onion, chopped

30-gram Cumin seeds

15-gram Coriander powder

8-gram Cumin powder

gram Turmeric powder

15 grams Salt

180-gram Tomato gravy

100 ml Cooking oil

20 Fresh coriander leaves

For accompaniment and garnishing:

150 gram Vegetable kachumber

gram Potato salii

5-gram Coriander leaves, chopped

50 Green chillies, fried

How to Make Bedmi Puri With Raseele Aloo

Pre-Preparation:

1. Measure out all the ingredients separately for the stuffing, pooris and Raseele Aloo and keep it aside.

2. Chop some green chillies and ginger for the poori stuffing.

3.Chop the tomatoes and onions for the Raseele Aloo

4. Soak the urad dal in water for 2-3 hours. Drain the excess water and keep aside.

5. Peel and cut the potatoes into quarters. Parboil the potatoes with little salt and turmeric powder and keep it aside.

Prepare Bedmi stuffing:

1.Grind the whole urad dal to a coarse paste using 2-3 tablespoons of water. Ensure that you don’t make a smooth fine paste of it.

2. Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan, add asafetida. Add the ground urad dal and mix it well. Avoid the dal from sticking to the pan.

3. After 3-4 minutes of cooking the urad dal, add the chopped ginger and green chilies and sauté.

4. Add all the powdered spices- red chili powder, coriander powder, jeera powder, aamchur powder and garam masala powder and cook till raw flavour of masalas have gone.

5. Once the mixture appears loose and crumbly in texture, add the chopped coriander.

6. Turn off the flame and transfer the mixture onto a pan or tray to cool it down.

Prepare the Dough:

1. In a stainless-steel bowl take the measured quantity of atta, semolina, salt and the prepared stuffing and bind the ingredients into a dough. Add water to make a tight dough

2. Once the dough is ready, add the oil and knead well to make the dough smooth.

3. Allow the dough to rest for about 30 minutes.

4. Shape the dough into small balls and roll each dough ball into small round pooris.

5. Deep fry the pooris in oil and serve hot with the Raseele Aloo.

Prepare Raseele Aloo:

1.Heat Oil in a heavy bottom vessel over medium heat.

2. Add the cumin seed and sauté, followed by the chopped onions and tomatoes.

3.Cook until the onions become translucent and the tomatoes become soft.

4. Add the coriander powder, cumin powder and turmeric powder and fry well.

5.Cook until the spices are well fried. Add the boiled potatoes and cook for 15-20 min until the potatoes have cooked completely.

6. Adjust the seasoning with salt and garnish with chopped coriander.

7. Serve hot with the pooris.

8. Garnish the hot Raseele Aloo with potato salli and freshly chopped coriander and serve with fried Bedmi Puris, accompanied with Kachumber.