How to make Quinoa Chicken Biryani

Ingredients Of Chicken Quinoa Biryani

2 Cups Quinoa, blanched

2 Onions, sliced

1 Tomato, chopped

3 Green Chillies(slit open)

1 Tbsp Ginger Garlic paste

1/4 Cup Mint Leaves, chopped

1/4 Cup Coriander Leaves/Cilantro, chopped

1/2 Cup Fresh Yogurt/Curd(beaten)

1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder

1/2 tsp Chilli Powder

To taste Salt

To Marinate:

250 Gram Chicken (cut into pieces)

1/4 tsp Garam Masala Powder

1/4 tsp Ginger Garlic paste

1 Tbsp Yogurt/Curd

1 tsp Chilli Powder

1 tsp Coriander Powder

1/2 tsp Salt

To Temper:

3 Tbsp Oil

4 Cloves

1 Small Bay leaf

3 Cardamom

How to Make Chicken Quinoa Biryani

1. Wash the chicken and drain the excess water. Marinate it with the ingredients and cover it, keep aside for at least 30 minutes.

2. Heat oil in a skillet or a pressure cooker, add the tempering ingredients one by one then add onion, green chilli, mint leaves, cilantro, sprinkle little salt and saute for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add ginger garlic paste and saute till the raw smell leaves.

4. After that add tomato and saute till it turns soft and mushy.

5. Now add the marinated chicken, chilli powder, turmeric powder and saute for 2-3 minutes more.

6.Cover and cook it for 6-7 minutes or till the chicken gets 3/4th cooked.

7. Add 1 cup yogurt, 2 or 3 cups of water, enough salt and allow it to boil.

8. Once it starts boiling, reduce the flame and cook for 3 more minutes.

9. Layer with quinoa, toss and enjoy.

10. Eat with raita and a generous squeeze of lime.