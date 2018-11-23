Mamootty to team up with Rafi?

Megastar Mammootty has committed for a new project with writer-director Rafi. Milan Jaleel will be producing the movie under the banner of Galaxy Films. Rafi and Mammootty have before teamed up for films like ‘Love In Singapore’ and ‘Mayavi’. Like all Rafi films, this upcoming one is also expected to be a full on fun entertainer. An official announcement in this regard is still awaited.

Mammootty meanwhile has a bunch of exciting projects in his kitty. He is currently working on two films – Vyasakh’s ‘Madura Raja’ and ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’ Khalid Rahman’s ‘Unda’. He had recently completed his portions for the YSR biopic ‘Yatra’ and has already finished a couple of schedules for the epic period film ‘Maamankam’.

Mammootty has also signed for a new film with director Vinod Vijayan, who has previously helmed films like ‘Red Salute’ and ‘D Company’. The movie titled as ‘Ameer’ is scripted by Haneef Adeni and has Mammootty in the role of a Dubai based underworld don. Another film in the pipeline is the Ramesh Pisharody directorial ‘Ganagandharvan’. ‘Bilal’, a sequel to the star’s 2007 film’ ‘Big B’ has also been announced.