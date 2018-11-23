Security Forces Killed Maoist Leader in Encounter

In a major breakthrough for security forces, commander of banned Maoist faction People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), Bijay Dang, was gunned down during an encounter in Jhapla forest of Jharkhand today.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces targeted the dreaded PLFI commander, who was hiding in the forest. He was a resident of Rayabaga village of Sundergarh.

Sources said that an associate of Dang accompanying him also received bullet injuries during the encounter, however, he couldn’t be traced.

As per reports, Dang is involved in several criminal cases including extortion and murder in Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Sundergarh and Rajgangpur areas and was active on Chhattisgarh-Odisha border for quite some time.