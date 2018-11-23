Latest NewsInternationalCrime

Suicide bombing at Afghanistan Mosque: 26 people killed

Nov 23, 2018, 09:08 pm IST
In Afghanistan, a suicide explosion at a mosque in an army base in the Ismail Khel district of the eastern province of Khost on Friday killed at least 26 people and wounded 50. Security officials in the area said there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The victims had gathered for Friday prayers at the mosque.  A military spokesman said all those killed in the suicide attack were working for the Afghan security forces.

Today’s attack came three days after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a gathering of religious scholars in the capital Kabul.

