Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Cricket Match turns into Clash Between Two Groups: 7 Killed

Nov 24, 2018, 01:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

At least seven persons were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups of people following a dispute over a cricket match among children in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said on Saturday.

The incident happened at a police post in Abbottabad district where the rival parties had come to register a case against each other after their children while playing cricket match had a quarrel, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ijaz Ijaz Khan said.

The police post virtually turned into a battlefield as the armed rivals trade heavy fire when they came face to face. “One party opened fire to which the other party, which was also armed, retaliated and responded with gun fires,” he said.

The exchange of fire left seven persons dead from both sides at the spot and one other injured. “Three persons belong to one party and four from other party died respectively,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

WhatsApp
Aug 24, 2018, 06:52 am IST

WhatsApp rejects India’s demand to track orgin of messages

Mar 7, 2018, 09:55 pm IST

This is how Jhanvi Kapoor celebrate her birthday: See pics and Video

Nov 25, 2017, 10:27 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: DYFI activist stabbed in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi
Aug 28, 2018, 10:14 am IST

Did RSS’s Invitation Reach Congress? Will Rahul Gandhi Accept?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close