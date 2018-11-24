Delhi Police issue over 2000 challans at Signature Bridge in 2 weeks

The Delhi police on Saturday said that over 2000 challans have been issued at the newly opened Signature Bridge between November 6th till November 20th.

At least 12 traffic police personnel are deployed from 8 in the morning till 8 in the evening at the Signature Bridge, the police officials said.

The cops are also deployed at the approaching road from Khajuri side, news agency reported.

According to the police, a total of 453 challans were issued for riding without helmets, 359 challans for improper parking, and 263 challans for one-way violation.

The police also added that 85 challans were issued for triple riding, 48 challans for overspeeding.

Around 123 vehicles were towed by the crane.

Meanwhile, three people have died in the last two days in accident-related incidents on the Signature bridge.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to be more careful. “I am very concerned about the recent accidents that have taken place on the Signature Bridge. Signature Bridge is Delhi’s pride. I appeal to all people, especially the youth, to be careful when taking selfies on the Signature Bridge. Also do not ride vehicles at fast pace. Your life is precious for the country as well as for your family,” he wrote on Twitter.

The much-awaited Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River was inaugurated by Kejriwal on November 4 and was opened for public on November 5. The bridge aims to reduce the travel time between northeast and north Delhi.

The first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India will serve as a tourist destination with the 154-metre high glass box giving a bird’s eye view of the city to the visitors.