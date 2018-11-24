Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in butterfly lehenga at IFFA: See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor rocked a glittery butterfly-embroidered lehenga, ruffle crop top and minimal jewellery at IFFA, Goa.
She was seen in sky blue lehenga skirt and a frilly white crop top — proved that daring to be different definitely doesn’t have to be tacky. The dramatic ruffle details made sleeves the focal points of Janhvi’s flirty blouse, providing edge and interest to the overall look.
?? @janhvikapoor at iffi in @abujanisandeepkhosla @jaipurgems assisted by @rochelledsa
