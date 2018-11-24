Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in butterfly lehenga at IFFA: See Pics

Nov 24, 2018, 06:49 am IST
Less than a minute
janhvi-in-butterfly-lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor rocked a glittery butterfly-embroidered lehenga, ruffle crop top and minimal jewellery at IFFA, Goa.

She was seen in sky blue lehenga skirt and a frilly white crop top — proved that daring to be different definitely doesn’t have to be tacky. The dramatic ruffle details made sleeves the focal points of Janhvi’s flirty blouse, providing edge and interest to the overall look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

? #iffi

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@jahnavi_kapoor looking so pretty in our Peppermint Enamel Long Earrings for #iffi styled by @tanghavri assisted by @rochelledsa #jaipurgems #luxuryjewels

A post shared by JaipurGems (@jaipurgems) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

?? @janhvikapoor at iffi in @abujanisandeepkhosla @jaipurgems assisted by @rochelledsa

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 26, 2018, 09:47 pm IST

These are the lessons every lovers should do with girlfriend, inspired from Ranveer Singh

Dec 13, 2017, 12:03 pm IST

Girlfriend made Ex-boyfriend continuously arrested, using his fake Facebook ID

Actresses-Hot-After-Wedding
May 24, 2018, 12:20 pm IST

These Bollywood actresses turned so hot after their marriage

Amithab-Bachchan-failed-to-understand-Avengers-Infinity-War
May 14, 2018, 04:10 pm IST

Big B’s Tweet On Avengers Infinity War shocks his fans

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close