(VIDEO) What a Celebration! Bowler Grabs Batsman’s Belly After Taking his Wicket

You might have seen a lot of different wicket-taking celebrations in world cricket. Be it Shoaib Akhthar’s Flying Run or Brett Lee’s fist pump, there have been many eye catching ones. There are a few bowlers who doesn’t show much reaction as well. Sunil Narine comes to mind. Well, can you imagine a celebration where the bowler grabs the belly of the dismissed batsman?

Pakhtoons’ Pakistani fast bowler Sohail Khan celebrated the wicket of Rajputs wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad in a T10 League match by exactly doing that. Shahzad had hit Sohail for a six and played four dot balls before being caught by Shahid Afridi on the last ball of Sohail’s first over. Watch his belly grab celebration here: