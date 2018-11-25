Ambareesh Death : Fan commits suicide after actor’s death

Shocked over the death of Rebel Star Ambareesh, one of his fans committed suicide by jumping before a running train at Maddur on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Thammaiah (55), a resident of Gowdanadoddi in the taluk.

Reportedly, his body was found on the railway track at 10.30 am this morning. His slippers, a T-shirt and a photo of Ambareesh were also found nearby the track.

It is suspected that Thammaiah, who was a die-hard fan of Ambareesh, was not able to digest the news of the actors’ death and therefore, he committed suicide.