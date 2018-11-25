Chase Master Kohli Shelters India to Level the Series

It is no secret that Kohli loves to chase down scores and he likes to do it under pressure. Today, India had to win the match to level the series and when faced with odds of quick wickets around him, Kohli was once again the chase master.

The Indian captain scored 61 off 41, with 4 boundaries and 2 sixes and helped India chase down 164 with 2 balls to spare. Shikhar Dhawan had provided a rocking start to the Indian innings with a quickfire 41 off 22. Rahul and Pant disappointed, and along with Rohit Sarma’s wicket, India was suddenly in a spot of bother. But Kohli and Dinesh Karthik raised a wonderful 60 runs partnership and ensured there were no more slips.

Earlier it was Krunal Pandya who proved to be the wrecker in chief for Australia picking 4 wickets for 36 runs. There were no stand out individual performance from Australia but there were a few individual contributions with Darcy short 33(29) being the top scorer.