Leaks Reveal Key Details About Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the successor to the M1 and is said to launch sometime in December. From the leaks shared online, Zenfone Max Pro M2 is seen to have a display notch, dual rear cameras along with a gradient colour rear panel.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 mobile might feature a 6.26″ (15.9 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and will run on Android v8.1 (Oreo) operating system. The device will probably be powered by Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) processor paired with 4 GB of RAM. As far as the battery is concerned it has 5000 mAh.

The aluminum body is also replaced for a glass back, for better or worse. The phone does keep the dual camera setup on the back despite rumors suggesting that we’d see a triple rear camera setup, and the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is also present – no major improvements here.