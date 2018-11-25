Mary Kom becomes the most successful boxer in the History of Championship

Mary Kom defeated Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the final of the Women’s World Boxing Championships to clinch the gold medal in the 48kg category and her sixth world title at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

And ??’s golden lady has done it; @MangteC is the current reigning light fly champion after she defeats Ukraine’s H.Okhota in an unanimous 5:0 decision at the #WWCHs2018 grand finale! Congratulations Mary! #PunchMeinHainDum #AIBA pic.twitter.com/EcILbkgCLO — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 24, 2018

Mary Kom is now the most successful boxer in the tournament’s history and won the gold exactly 16 years after she had won it for the first time

“First of all, I would like to thank all my fans. Thank you guys, I don’t have anything to give you. What I can give you is a gold for the country. They came especially for me and the Indian contingent. Today, I was a little bit emotional because, for the last few years, I was not able to fight in 48 kg category.