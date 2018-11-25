This is What Pervez Musharaff Asked Sourav Ganguly about M S Dhoni

Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni are the two most successful captains of India. In many ways, Dhoni owes Ganguly for giving him some matured players. A lot of cricketers who formed the backbone of DHoni’s team like Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh etc were all nurtured under Ganguly. Now Sourav Ganguly has revealed how Pakistan P M Pervez Musharaff was in awe of Dhoni’s batting and what he asked him about Dhoni during India’s tour in 2006..

“I still remember Pervez Musharraf asking me from where did you get him? ‘I told him he was walking near the Wagah border and we pulled him in’,” Ganguly said.

Sourav also had a few words of advice for Dhoni.