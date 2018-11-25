Vegetable Biryani Recipe

Ingredients Of Vegetable Biryani
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/4 cup onions-grated
- 1 tsp garlic-ginger paste
- 2 cups mixed vegetables-finely chopped
- 2 tsp coriander powder
- 1/2 tsp garam masala
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 2 tsp salt or to taste
- 1/2 tsp chilli powder or to taste
- 1 tsp green chillies-chopped fine
- 1 tsp lemon juice or to taste
- 1 cup rice-boiled to almost done
- 1/2 cup coriander leaves
- 2 Tbsp oil
How to Make Vegetable Biryani
- .Heat oil and add cumin seeds.
- Saute and add the onions, garlic-ginger paste. Saute till brown.
- Add vegetables, stir fry over low heat till half done.
- Add coriander powder, garam masala, haldi, salt, chilli powder and green chillies.
- Cook, covered for about 5 minutes and mix in the lemon juice and half the coriander.
- The water should be absorbed by now. Remove half the vegetables and layer with half the rice.
- Cover with the rest of the vegetable mixture and the rice again.
- Leave over low heat, covered for 10 minutes or so and serve garnished with the coriander.
