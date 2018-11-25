Latest NewsRecipe

Vegetable Biryani Recipe

Nov 25, 2018, 02:00 pm IST
Vegetable-Biriyani

Ingredients Of Vegetable Biryani

  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1/4 cup onions-grated
  • 1 tsp garlic-ginger paste
  • 2 cups mixed vegetables-finely chopped
  • 2 tsp coriander powder
  • 1/2 tsp garam masala
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
  • 2 tsp salt or to taste
  • 1/2 tsp chilli powder or to taste
  • 1 tsp green chillies-chopped fine
  • 1 tsp lemon juice or to taste
  • 1 cup rice-boiled to almost done
  • 1/2 cup coriander leaves
  • 2 Tbsp oil

How to Make Vegetable Biryani

  • .Heat oil and add cumin seeds.
  •  Saute and add the onions, garlic-ginger paste. Saute till brown.
  •  Add vegetables, stir fry over low heat till half done.
  •  Add coriander powder, garam masala, haldi, salt, chilli powder and green chillies.
  • Cook, covered for about 5 minutes and mix in the lemon juice and half the coriander.
  •  The water should be absorbed by now. Remove half the vegetables and layer with half the rice.
  •  Cover with the rest of the vegetable mixture and the rice again.
  • Leave over low heat, covered for 10 minutes or so and serve garnished with the coriander.

