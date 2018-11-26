Christmas Special Recipe : Cheese and Spinach Quesadillas

Ingredients

250 gms. baby Spinach leaves

8 wholewheat flour tortillas

400 gms. goat cheese

2 tbsp. chopped sun dried Tomatoes

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and diced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Juice of 1 Lime

2 tbsp. chopped Coriander leaves

Salt and black pepper to taste

How to Make Cheese and Spinach Quesadillas

Place the spinach in a saucepan with a small amount off water, then cover and cook until wilted.

Drain and squeeze dry.

Heat 2 nonstick skillets, add 1 tortilla to each, and crumble in one quarter of the goat cheese over each tortilla.

Then add one quarter of the spinach and sun dried tomatoes. Season well.

Place 1 tortilla on top of each and cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, until golden underneath.

Gently turn the quesadillas over and cook for another 3-4 minutes.

Remove from the skillets and keep warm.

Repeat with the remaining 4 tortillas.

Meanwhile, mix together the avocados, onion, lime juice and coriander leaves in a bowl.

Serve the quesadillas in wedges with the avocado salsa.