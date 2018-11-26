Christmas Special Recipe : Cheese and Spinach Quesadillas
Ingredients
250 gms. baby Spinach leaves
8 wholewheat flour tortillas
400 gms. goat cheese
2 tbsp. chopped sun dried Tomatoes
2 avocados, peeled, pitted and diced
1 red onion, thinly sliced
Juice of 1 Lime
2 tbsp. chopped Coriander leaves
Salt and black pepper to taste
How to Make Cheese and Spinach Quesadillas
Place the spinach in a saucepan with a small amount off water, then cover and cook until wilted.
Drain and squeeze dry.
Heat 2 nonstick skillets, add 1 tortilla to each, and crumble in one quarter of the goat cheese over each tortilla.
Then add one quarter of the spinach and sun dried tomatoes. Season well.
Place 1 tortilla on top of each and cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, until golden underneath.
Gently turn the quesadillas over and cook for another 3-4 minutes.
Remove from the skillets and keep warm.
Repeat with the remaining 4 tortillas.
Meanwhile, mix together the avocados, onion, lime juice and coriander leaves in a bowl.
Serve the quesadillas in wedges with the avocado salsa.
