Recipe

Christmas Special Recipe : Coffee Walnut Souffle

Nov 26, 2018, 10:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

1 cup strong black coffee
100 gms. castor Sugar
100 gms. chopped Walnuts
15 gms. gelatin
¼ litre Milk
3 eggs, separated

How to Make Coffee Walnut Souffle

Dissolve gelatin in ½ cup of hot water.
Beat the egg yolks and mix in the coffee and sugar, beat till well blended.
Whisk over hot water until the mixture is thick and creamy.
Cool lightly and mix in the cream and 3/4ths of the walnuts.
Beat the whites till stiff and fold in.
Put in the mixture in a shallow dish and chill.
Decorate with remaining walnuts.

