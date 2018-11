Christmas Special Recipe : Healthy Vegetable cutlet

Ingredients

2 Potatoes boiled, peeled and mashed

3 tsp blanched beans

3 tsp of grated Cauliflower

3 tsp of carrot, chopped

3 tsp Green peas

1 tsp.ginger-garlic-green chilli paste

2 tsp oil

salt

How to Make Healthy Vegetable cutlet

Mix potato, French beans, cauliflower , carrot , green peas, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste and salt.

Roll it and grill on a non-stick pan.