Christmas Special Recipe : Oil free Barbecued Chicken

Ingredients

1 medium chicken, cut into pieces

For the barbecue sauce:

¾ cup Chicken stock

1 tbsp. Vinegar

1 tsp. prepared mustard

2 tbsp. ground Onion

1 tsp. each of Worcestershire and chilli sauce

1 tbsp. Sugar

Salt, pepper and chilli powder to suite the taste

How to Make Oil free Barbecued Chicken

Mix the chicken with all the above ingredients and set aside for a few hours.

Place the chicken on a grill on an open fire.

Cook on both the sides brushing often with sauce till the chicken is cooked thoroughly.