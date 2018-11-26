Christmas Special Recipe : Oil free Barbecued Chicken
Ingredients
1 medium chicken, cut into pieces
For the barbecue sauce:
¾ cup Chicken stock
1 tbsp. Vinegar
1 tsp. prepared mustard
2 tbsp. ground Onion
1 tsp. each of Worcestershire and chilli sauce
1 tbsp. Sugar
Salt, pepper and chilli powder to suite the taste
How to Make Oil free Barbecued Chicken
Mix the chicken with all the above ingredients and set aside for a few hours.
Place the chicken on a grill on an open fire.
Cook on both the sides brushing often with sauce till the chicken is cooked thoroughly.
