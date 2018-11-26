Health & FitnessLatest NewsLife Style

Refreshing Valencia Fizz: Easy Mocktail Recipe

Nov 26, 2018, 02:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Super refreshing mocktail recipe that is sure to keep you energized throughout the day. A mouth-watering blend of fresh Valencia oranges with lime juice and soda. Made within minutes, this mocktail recipe is sure to be loved by everyone and is way healthier than the canned juices available on the market.

Ingredients

  • 100 Ml Valencia orange juice
  • 75 Ml Soda
  • 1 Lemon slices
  • 2 Tbsp Lemon juice
  • As required Sugar

Method

  • Take a mocktail glass and first add Valencia orange juice.
  • Add sugar and lemon juice.
  • Add soda and stir it well.
  • Deck up the lemon slice on the top of the glass for better presentation.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 19, 2018, 10:53 pm IST

World Toilet Day : IIT Delhi students gift Indian women with stand and pee device

Jul 18, 2018, 11:24 pm IST

Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan’s latest video ‘Bhasoodi’ goes viral : Watch Here

Apr 26, 2018, 04:22 pm IST

This Bollywood Actress turned nun married 10 years younger guy

Feb 13, 2018, 09:44 am IST

Techno Park’s unique campaign; PadMan to Padaid

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close