Refreshing Valencia Fizz: Easy Mocktail Recipe

Super refreshing mocktail recipe that is sure to keep you energized throughout the day. A mouth-watering blend of fresh Valencia oranges with lime juice and soda. Made within minutes, this mocktail recipe is sure to be loved by everyone and is way healthier than the canned juices available on the market.

Ingredients

100 Ml Valencia orange juice

75 Ml Soda

1 Lemon slices

2 Tbsp Lemon juice

As required Sugar

Method