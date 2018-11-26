Tamil Nadu bans mobile phones for police on critical duty

The Tamil Nadu Police on Monday banned officials below the rank of Sub-Inspector from using mobile phones while on critical duty.

“It is noticed that police personnel deployed on important bandobust duties frequently use cell phones for WhatsApp etc. and this distracts them from discharging official duties, particularly at sensitive and critical times,” a memorandum said.

The memorandum requested unit officers to instruct their subordinates that mobile phones could be used only by Sub-Inspectors and officers of higher rank. While on important duty, mobile phones can be used only for official purposes.

The important duties listed are law and order as well as VVIP, temple and festival bandobust.