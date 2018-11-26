US closes border and uses tear gas on refugees

The US closed the border between Tijuana in Mexico and San Diego in California and used tear gas on migrants and refugees, including children, whoever tried to cross the border fence.

The US border protection agency announced the closure of the border as thousands of asylum seekers marched towards the border in an attempt to put pressure on the US government to allow them to enter the US soil.

The incident took place because of rising frustrations among immigrants due to slow processing of their asylum claims by the US authorities. Thousands of immigrants have arrived at the US-Mexico border in the recent weeks from all over Central America, fleeing violence, poverty or political persecution in their countries. More than 5,000 migrants and refugees have been cramped into a Tijuana stadium complex, near the Mexican border, that is more than 2,000 people over capacity.

Last week, Trump threatened to shut the US border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time, fearing the collective exodus of the refugees and deployed thousands of US military troops at the border, giving them expanded powers, including the “ok” to use lethal force.