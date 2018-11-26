You may Wonder after knowing Whopping Money Pornstars got Paid Per Scene

Being a porn star is considered a lucrative option in the west. The amount of money made by these porn stars in quite astonishing. As per a recent report, former adult actor and the founder of LA Direct Models, Derek Hay explained the remuneration provided to the porn film actors.

Hay mentioned that a standard amount is always paid to female adult movie performers and the pay varies usually on the basis of the acts, the individual agrees to perform. A female is usually paid $1,000 (approx Rs 70, 600) per scene for performing with a male actor. It has also been revealed that though females are paid more in this industry, males have more opportunities for work.

In case the act involves two women and no man, the remuneration for porn film actors turns out to be around $700-800 (Rs 49,000 to Rs 56,540). Not only this, but the remuneration also depends on the popularity of the performers as well as their agents.

Hay also revealed to the publication: “For the right girl, for whatever reason which could vary, to do acts like their first anal scene, first, an interracial scene, the first scene with three, four or five guys, those scenes could pay premium rates. The premium rates begin from $2,000 (Rs 1,40,000 approx) to $6000 (Rs 4,24,000 approx).”