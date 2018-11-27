Anything For a Vote- Election Candidate Polishes Voters Shoe!

When it comes to campaigning for votes, candidates these days observe no limits. They are ready to give voters a bath, wash their clothes, cook food and what not. Its election time in Madhyapradesh and voters are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they are getting even the last vote. But Sharad Singh Kumar of Rashtriya Aamjan Party, contesting on the election symbol of a shoe has garnered attention owing to his unique style of campaigning.

Singh is going to every house and shining shoes of voters. He feels he can make this unique election symbol into a blessing. “It was a free symbol and no one was willing to take, we took it and we will turn into a blessing”.

If you thought that Singh is alone in such out of the box thinking, he is not. Akula Hanumanth from Kortula constituency of Jagital district has employed a similar technique. He has been distributing slippers to voters and asking the voters to slap him back if he failed to fulfil their expectations.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polling booth on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11.