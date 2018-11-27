Brexit : Final vote on December 11 announces British Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday announced that the final vote on the Brexit agreement with the European Union (EU) will be held on December 11.

May said at a parliament session today that I’m looking ahead to 11 December and to when this House will be faced with the decision as to whether or not it wishes to deliver on the vote of the British people with a deal that not only delivers that vote but also protects their jobs.

British Prime Minister told MPs that the deal finalised with the European Union (EU) over the weekend is the best one that honours the June 2016 referendum in favour of Brexit. MPs from across party lines carried on their attack on the controversial agreement, which is opposed by the Opposition parties as well as many of May’s own Conservative Party MPs.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said his party will oppose the deal, calling it the worst of all worlds.