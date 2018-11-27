Dileep celebrates wedding anniversary in Bangkok: Video

Actor Dileep celebrated his second wedding anniversary on the sets of the movie ‘Professor Dinkan’. The celebration was at the location in Bangkok. Rafi, director Ramchandra Babu and Vyasan KP attended the party. Dileep celebrated his wedding anniversary with his colleagues as Kavya and

his children were in Kerala.

The film crew had arranged 3 cakes for Dileep. He cut the cake and served to everyone on the sets. The pics of the party have gone viral on social media.

The actor’s rift with his first wife Manju Warrier ended in divorce. Later, he married his co-star Kavya Madhavan, with whom he had an affair, when he was already married to Manju. The star couple later got married on November 25, 2016, putting an end to all rumours.

The cake cutting video without Kavya was shared on Dileep’s Fan page and is a big hit on Facebook.

