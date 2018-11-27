Gold price stay steady

In the bullion market, gold prices today finished firmly in 31850 for ten grams. But silver prices fell down Rs.150 to Rs.37, 300 per kilo. The low requirement from industrial units leads to price falling of silver.

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9 and99.5 percent purity remain unchanged at Rs. 31,850, and 31,700 per 10 gram respectively. Sovereign gold also remained steady at Rs. 24,800 per piece of 8 gram.

But the silver price fell down by Rs. 150 to 37,300 per kilo gram and its weekly based delivery fell by Rs. 274 to Rs. 36,035 per kg. Silver coins continued to be traded at the previous rates of Rs. 73,000 for buying and Rs.74000 for selling of 100 coins.