Govt job vacancies in Dubai : Here’s the details

Dubai Smart Office job portal Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.The portal has been launched by Dubai Smart Office in partnership with LinkedIn and Oracle, to assist government entities to attract right talent in order to achieve the city’s vision of becoming the ‘best city in the world’ by 2071.

With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available.

It also displays special features on their website that will help job seekers to apply for job openings in relevance to their qualifications and skills. Besides, in line with the ‘Year of Giving’, the portal also displays volunteering opportunities for individuals interested in humanitarian initiatives.There are several government job opportunities available in the UAE.

Let’s take a look at some of the available job options in the country.

1. Chief Specialist -Autonomous Transportation

Requisition ID: 18002155

Employer: Roads and Transport Authority

Job Category: Resource Planning Systems Management

Required Nationality: Any Nationality

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

2. Chief Specialist – Transportation Systems

Requisition ID: 18002154

Employer: Roads and Transport Authority

Job Category: Resource Planning Systems Management

Required Nationality: Any Nationality

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

3. Professor in Business and Quality Management

Requisition ID: 18001333

Employer: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University

Job Category: Higher Education

Educational-level: Doctorate

Required Nationality: Any Nationality

Monthly Salary: 30,001-40,000

4. Professor in Innovation and Change Management

Requisition ID: 18001334

Employer: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University

Job Category: Higher Education

Educational-level: Doctorate

Required Nationality: Any Nationality

Monthly Salary: 30,001-40,000

5. Principal External Plants Production Engineer

Requisition ID: 18002426

Specialization: Agricultural Engineering / Horticulture

Job Category: Agricultural Engineering

Employer: Dubai Municipality

Educational-level: BA, Fresh Graduate

Required Nationality: Any Nationality

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

6. Accountant

Requisition ID: 17001795

Employer: Dubai Government Media Office

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

7. Strategy Analysts

Requisition ID: 17001309

Employer: Dubai Government Media Office

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

8. Senior HR Executive (Training section)

Requisition ID: 17001650

Employer: Dubai Government Media Office

Job Category: Human Resources (Human Resources)

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

9. Creative production executive

Requisition ID: 17001561

Employer: Dubai Government Media Office

Job Category: Media

Educational-level: Other Professional

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

Structural Engineer

Job Number:18002429

Job Category: Civil Engineering

Employer: Dubai Municipality

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: Any nationality

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000