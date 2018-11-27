Govt job vacancies in Dubai : Here’s the details

Dubai Smart Office job portal Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.The portal has been launched by Dubai Smart Office in partnership with LinkedIn and Oracle, to assist government entities to attract right talent in order to achieve the city’s vision of becoming the ‘best city in the world’ by 2071.
With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available.
It also displays special features on their website that will help job seekers to apply for job openings in relevance to their qualifications and skills. Besides, in line with the ‘Year of Giving’, the portal also displays volunteering opportunities for individuals interested in humanitarian initiatives.There are several government job opportunities available in the UAE.
Let’s take a look at some of the available job options in the country.
1. Chief Specialist -Autonomous Transportation
Requisition ID: 18002155
Employer: Roads and Transport Authority
Job Category: Resource Planning Systems Management
Required Nationality: Any Nationality
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
2. Chief Specialist – Transportation Systems
Requisition ID: 18002154
Employer: Roads and Transport Authority
Job Category: Resource Planning Systems Management
Required Nationality: Any Nationality
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
3. Professor in Business and Quality Management
Requisition ID: 18001333
Employer: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University
Job Category: Higher Education
Educational-level: Doctorate
Required Nationality: Any Nationality
Monthly Salary: 30,001-40,000
4. Professor in Innovation and Change Management
Requisition ID: 18001334
Employer: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University
Job Category: Higher Education
Educational-level: Doctorate
Required Nationality: Any Nationality
Monthly Salary: 30,001-40,000
5. Principal External Plants Production Engineer
Requisition ID: 18002426
Specialization: Agricultural Engineering / Horticulture
Job Category: Agricultural Engineering
Employer: Dubai Municipality
Educational-level: BA, Fresh Graduate
Required Nationality: Any Nationality
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
6. Accountant
Requisition ID: 17001795
Employer: Dubai Government Media Office
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
7. Strategy Analysts
Requisition ID: 17001309
Employer: Dubai Government Media Office
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
8. Senior HR Executive (Training section)
Requisition ID: 17001650
Employer: Dubai Government Media Office
Job Category: Human Resources (Human Resources)
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
9. Creative production executive
Requisition ID: 17001561
Employer: Dubai Government Media Office
Job Category: Media
Educational-level: Other Professional
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
Structural Engineer
Job Number:18002429
Job Category: Civil Engineering
Employer: Dubai Municipality
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: Any nationality
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
