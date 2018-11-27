Health Benefits of Mango Leaves you never knew

Surprising benefits of mango leaves that you may not have known.

1. Regulates Diabetes

Mango leaves are very useful for managing diabetes. The tender leaves of the mango tree contain tannins called anthocyanidins that may help in treating early diabetes. The leaves are dried and powdered or used as an infusion to treat the same. It also helps to treat diabetic angiopathy and diabetic retinopathy. Soak the leaves in a cup of water overnight. Strain and drink this water to help relieve the symptoms of diabetes. It also helps in treating hyperglycemia.

2. Lowers blood pressure

Mango leaves help lower the blood pressure as they have hypotensive properties. They help in strengthening the blood vessels and treating the problem of varicose veins.

3. Fights restlessness

For people suffering from restlessness due to anxiety, the mango leaves can be a good home remedy. Add few mango leaves to your bath water. This helps in relaxing and refreshing your body.

4. Treats gall and kidney stones

Mango leaves help treat kidney stones and gallbladder stones. The daily intake of a finely ground powder of mango leaves with water kept in a tumbler overnight helps in breaking the stones and flushing them out.

5. Cures respiratory problems

Mango leaves are good for all kinds of respiratory problems. It is especially useful for people suffering from cold, bronchitis and asthma. Drinking a decoction made by boiling mango leaves in water with a little honey helps to cure a cough effectively. It also helps in curing voice loss.

6. Treats dysentery

Mango leaves help in treating bleeding dysentery. Mango leaves dried in a shade should be powdered and then taken with water two to three times a day to stop dysentery.

7. Remedy for earaches

Earache can be quite painful and frustrating. Using mangoes leaves as home remedy provides good relief. A teaspoon of juice extracted from mango leaves works as an effective ear drop and painkiller. Heat the juice slightly before using it.

8. Heals burns

The simplest remedy for healing painful burns is to apply mango leaf ashes to the wounded area. This soothes the skin and brings relief.

9. Stops hiccups

If you’re troubled with frequent hiccups or other throat problems, mango leaves can be a great home remedy. Burn a few mango leaves and inhale the smoke. This helps to cure hiccups and throat problems.

10. Good for your gut

Put some mango leaves in warm water, close the container with a lid, and leave it overnight. The next morning filter the water and drink this concoction on an empty stomach. The regular intake of this infusion acts as a good stomach tonic, flushes out toxins from your body and keeps your stomach clean.