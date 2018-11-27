Ingredients Of Chicken Afghani

1 Chicken (cut into pieces)

1 Tbsp Magaz (melon seed)

1 Cup Cashew nuts

1 Tbsp Khus Khus (poppy seeds), soaked

1 Cup Cream

2 Tbsp Butter

2 tsp Black Pepper, powdered

5-6 Chhoti Elaichi

To taste Salt

How to Make Chicken Afghani

1. Grind together the magaz, kaju, khus khus, pepper and elaichi.

2. Prick the chicken pieces in 2-3 places.

3. Mix with the rest of the ingredients and marinate for 5-6 hours.

4.Grill in a tandoor or electric grill till golden and serve hot.