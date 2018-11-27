Ingredients Of Chicken Afghani
- 1 Chicken (cut into pieces)
- 1 Tbsp Magaz (melon seed)
- 1 Cup Cashew nuts
- 1 Tbsp Khus Khus (poppy seeds), soaked
- 1 Cup Cream
- 2 Tbsp Butter
- 2 tsp Black Pepper, powdered
- 5-6 Chhoti Elaichi
- To taste Salt
How to Make Chicken Afghani
1. Grind together the magaz, kaju, khus khus, pepper and elaichi.
2. Prick the chicken pieces in 2-3 places.
3. Mix with the rest of the ingredients and marinate for 5-6 hours.
4.Grill in a tandoor or electric grill till golden and serve hot.
