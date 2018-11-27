Latest NewsRecipe

How to make Chicken Afghani

Nov 27, 2018, 02:40 pm IST
Ingredients Of Chicken Afghani

  • 1 Chicken (cut into pieces)
  • 1 Tbsp Magaz (melon seed)
  • 1 Cup Cashew nuts
  • 1 Tbsp Khus Khus (poppy seeds), soaked
  • 1 Cup Cream
  • 2 Tbsp Butter
  • 2 tsp Black Pepper, powdered
  • 5-6 Chhoti Elaichi
  • To taste Salt

How to Make Chicken Afghani
1. Grind together the magaz, kaju, khus khus, pepper and elaichi.
2. Prick the chicken pieces in 2-3 places.
3. Mix with the rest of the ingredients and marinate for 5-6 hours.
4.Grill in a tandoor or electric grill till golden and serve hot.

