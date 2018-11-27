Health & FitnessLatest NewsBeautyFashionBeautyInternationalLife Style

Victoria Beckham to start on her own YouTube channel

Nov 27, 2018, 09:19 pm IST
Former Spice Girl member and Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has publicized that she would soon launch her own YouTube channel. In an Instagram post, the 44-year-victoria informed that she would be providing beauty tutorials and styling tips to her viewers through her videos.

“Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today,” she added.

