Victoria Beckham to start on her own YouTube channel

Former Spice Girl member and Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has publicized that she would soon launch her own YouTube channel. In an Instagram post, the 44-year-victoria informed that she would be providing beauty tutorials and styling tips to her viewers through her videos.

“Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today,” she added.