WhatsApp group admin arrested for adding woman to porn group ‘Triple XXX’

A 24-year-old carpenter was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly adding a woman’s mobile number to his WhatsApp group where pornographic content and obscene pictures/videos were posted.

The accused Mustaq Ali Shaikh who hailed from West Bengal was the administrator of that WhatsApp group named ‘Triple XXX’.

Following a complaint by 44-year-old woman, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act was registered on September 19. Reports claimed that initially the woman thought it was a prank by her friend, but later she found nude pictures and porn videos in the messaging group.

In her statement to the police, the complainant, a private consultant alleged,”I was added to the group on September 17 by an unknown person. I checked the group admins and realised that none of the number was familiar to me. But as I was added to the group in the late hours, I couldn’t leave the group immediately.”