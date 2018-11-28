Here are some interesting facts about actress Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is an Indian film actress and model who predominantly appears in Hindi films. She has also appeared in a few Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil films. In addition to acting, she is a prominent celebrity endorser for brands and products.

In 2012, Gautam made her Bollywood debut with the film Vicky Donor. Upon release, the film was a critical and commercial success, and Gautam gained positive reviews and several nominations for her performance.

Here are some fascinating facts about this pretty actress :

Not just a gym rat:



Yami doesn’t like just sticking to the four walls of a gym. Yami prefers to workout more in open spaces, thanks to her trainer who curated workouts for this fitness lover. She does extensive functional and battle rope workouts in open grounds.

Poling around:



Yami Gautam is now a trained pole dancer. Taking her passion for dance and fitness further, Yami trained under renowned artist Aarefa.

Not without my Chai:



Whenever Yami travels abroad, she has a kit that goes along with her. A fan of the Indian chai, Yami can’t do without it and that’s why she travels everywhere with chai kit.

Lawfully right:



Yami Gautam was a law student back home in Chandigarh. But, her life had another plan when opportunities for acting came along. Yami pursued her passion for acting and had to leave law halfway through.

Green is the way:



Yami Gautam is extremely passionate about causes close to her heart. A few months ago, Yami set up her own greenhouse and organic garden in her Himachal house. She’s deeply into any cause associated with the environment and animals.