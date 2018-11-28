Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to launch single emergency number

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday became the first state to launch a pan-India single emergency number ‘112’ where all kinds of immediate help can be sought in urgent matters.

Under this project, an Emergency Response Centre (ERC) has been established in Shimla along with 12 district command centres (DCCs), covering the entire state, a Home Ministry statement said.

The ERC has been integrated with police (100), fire (101), health (108) and women (1090) helpline numbers to provide emergency services through the emergency number ‘112’.

The single number for various emergency services, which is similar to the ‘911’ all-in-one emergency service in the US, will be gradually rolled out across the country, an official said.

The service also includes a ‘112 India’ mobile app that is integrated with a panic button for smartphones and state Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) websites for ease of citizen in availing immediate assistance.