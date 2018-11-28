KeralaLatest News

Kerala Govt shows double standard on Piravom church case : High Court 

Court observed that instead of settlement talks, the verdict should have been implemented

Nov 28, 2018, 06:42 pm IST
Earlier Kerala high court said that Piravom church verdict cannot be compared with Sabarimala.But Today Kerala high court criticised the Pinarayi government on the Piravom church case. The High Court criticised the government and accused it of hypocrisy.

When 1000 police officers are deployed at Sabarimala, why the government is not able to facilitate the security for 200 persons at the Piravom church, asked the High Court.

The High Court also asked the government why it was taking a negative stand in this case, when it is trying to implement the Supreme Court verdict in certain other cases, indirectly referring to Sabarimala case.

Orthodox Church members had moved the High Court claiming that even after positive verdict from the Supreme Court justice is not served to them.

