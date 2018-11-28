Oppo launches ‘Realme U1’ with 25-megapixel selfie camera in India: Price and Specs

Realme U1 has been launched in India as the company’s latest smartphone, and the first smartphone in the Realme U-Series that’s focused on photography.

The company has now unveiled Realme U1, the first smartphone in the world to sport the Helio P70 SoC unveiled by MediaTek back in October 2018. The key features of the Realme U1 are its 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch, up to 4GB of RAM, dual rear camera setup, 25-megapixel front camera, AI Face Unlock, and more.

The Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 14,499. The phone will be available exclusively via Amazon India site, as revealed earlier, from 12pm IST on December 5. Notably, the smartphone comes with three colour options – Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold.

Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 3, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The company is also touting a Backlight mode, which keeps both the background and foreground in focus despite bright backlighting behind the subject. An AI Beauty+ mode is also being touted, optimised for Indian complexions, featuring 296 identification point. There is also the Smarter Groupie feature that gives customised beautification for multiple subjects in a single photo.

The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, micro-USD port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack.