UAE seeking strategies to make the country best in world by 2071

The second annual government meetings that began on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi seeking to answer two major questions: Where does the UAE stand today and where does it want to reach in the next 50 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said this as he and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, launched seven future national strategies.

The strategies are part of UAE Centennial 2071, which seeks to make the country the best in the world by 2071 when it will mark its 100th anniversary. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is pursuing an “integrated methodology” to “deliver the future”.

Main pillars to define UAE